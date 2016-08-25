Articles
POP VULTURE: ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
POP VULTURE: ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
The Exes share a deep passion for vocal harmonies and heartbreakingly good songwriting. This killer combination has crystallised itself on their new album When We Fall. We caught up with the Exes ahead of their two gigs at Babushka and Fly By Night this weekend.

Film Review: This "Mummy" should have stayed buried
Film Review: This "Mummy" should have stayed buried
So, it's awful.

"Blood Harvest" showcases unique Perth talents, farms enthusiastic crowd at The Rosemount
"Blood Harvest" showcases unique Perth talents, farms enthusiastic crowd at The Rosemount
Blood Harvest was a celebration of great music, great people, and a real testament to this small but passionate city’s thriving original music scene.

FILM REVIEW: “John Wick: Chapter 2” doubles down on gorgeous action, grotesque violence, glorious thrills
FILM REVIEW: “John Wick: Chapter 2” doubles down on gorgeous action, grotesque violence, glorious thrills
While Chapter 1 was preoccupied with building its world by inundating us with specific rules that its characters have to abide by, "John Wick: Chapter 2" threatens to blow it all up by showing us what happens when those rules get broken.

Theatre Review: "Interrupting A Crisis" is a colourful and sparkly take on mental health
Theatre Review: "Interrupting A Crisis" is a colourful and sparkly take on mental health
Anxiety is a prickly, jarring thing, but Interrupting a Crisis tells its story in a smooth and elegant way.

Featured
Revelation Film Festival 2017 Review: "Meal Tickets" is an unflinching look at punk rock dreams gone awry
Revelation Film Festival 2017 Review: "Meal Tickets" is an unflinching look at punk rock dreams gone awry
The best thing about "Meal Tickets" is that we're privy to a group of young, dumb, full-of-cum dreamers slowly acquiesce to being one of the millions who never got their big break; there's a raw poignancy to that, a unique quality which makes this 90 something minute documentary worth the price of a ticket.

Theatre Review: Black Swan's The Eisteddfod is Delightfully Awkward
Theatre Review: Black Swan's The Eisteddfod is Delightfully Awkward
Through the magic of Google Docs, Daniel Morey and Eemali McDonald were able to translate their post-viewing discussion of The Black Swan Theatre Company's The Eisteddfod into this review, for your enjoyment.

Film Review: "Transformers: The Last Knight" serves us another heap of junkyard trash
Film Review: "Transformers: The Last Knight" serves us another heap of junkyard trash
In Transformers: The Last Knight, the freak show has been toned down; there's precious little human bile forced down your throat this go around. Heck, there's even some attempts at respectability. Which is boring and nullifies the series' proudly nihilistic juvenile identity. 

When bad-taste becomes great: Kirin J Callinan LIVE
When bad-taste becomes great: Kirin J Callinan LIVE
With a fervent belief that true commitment to bad-taste transforms it into something fashionable, fun and infectious, Kirin is a lot to take in.

Slowdive satisfies after 22-year hiatus
Slowdive satisfies after 22-year hiatus
Slowdive know how to play to their strengths, pulling from the best moments of their discography to present us with something that is at once familiar and refreshing.

Patterns of panic: The Necks play the Rosemount
Patterns of panic: The Necks play the Rosemount
I couldn’t think of anything more terrifying than playing a delicate set of acoustic jazzy music to room full of mostly black overcoat-clad, chin stroking, forty-something, ultra-discerning listeners. But for The Necks, that is the thesis for their completely improvised performances.

POP VULTURE: ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
POP VULTURE: ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS
The Exes share a deep passion for vocal harmonies and heartbreakingly good songwriting. This killer combination has crystallised itself on their new album When We Fall. We caught up with the Exes ahead of their two gigs at Babushka and Fly By Night this weekend.

Video games and life mantras: We get philosophical with Montaigne
Video games and life mantras: We get philosophical with Montaigne
We caught up with Sydney singer-songwriter Montaigne to chat about making positive change, video games, life, death, and spirituality. Have a read, then do yourself a favour and purchase tickets for her performance at Capitol on the 29th of July.

A little Friday night TLC with Winston Surfshirt
A little Friday night TLC with Winston Surfshirt
From humble beginnings to a hefty, sold-out national tour, Winston Surfshirt has certainly transcended the mediocrities of the urban music scene and reminded us all what a little funk and R&B can do for the soul. 

Film Review: This "Mummy" should have stayed buried
Film Review: This "Mummy" should have stayed buried
So, it's awful.

Live Review: The Smith Street Band Smash their Metro City Set
Live Review: The Smith Street Band Smash their Metro City Set
Will Wagner and the Smithies appeared every part bonafide rockstars on Friday night, with plenty of good songs and good vibes.

Black Swan's The Eisteddfod: An Interview with Playwright Lally Katz
Black Swan's The Eisteddfod: An Interview with Playwright Lally Katz
Black Swan State Theatre Company’s exciting run (and WA premiere) of beloved American-Australian playwright Lally Katz’s work The Eisteddfod is just around the corner, opening at the end of this month and directed by Jeffrey Jay Fowler. We took the opportunity to have a chat the genius behind the script herself about growing older, writing, the play and WA.

"Blood Harvest" showcases unique Perth talents, farms enthusiastic crowd at The Rosemount
"Blood Harvest" showcases unique Perth talents, farms enthusiastic crowd at The Rosemount
Blood Harvest was a celebration of great music, great people, and a real testament to this small but passionate city’s thriving original music scene.

AUSTRALIAN JAZZ PIONEERS THE NECKS RETURN TO THE ROSEMOUNT ON SUNDAY JUNE 11
AUSTRALIAN JAZZ PIONEERS THE NECKS RETURN TO THE ROSEMOUNT ON SUNDAY JUNE 11
Australia's best jazz group THE NECKS return to Perth for one night only. Catch their tantilising set at the Rosemount on June 11. 

Articles
Online mating and dating: A grand Tindeavour
Online mating and dating: A grand Tindeavour
There is no denying it, Tinder is weird. It is a rapid-fire environment of skin-deep swiping. But, humans are weirder. Tinder is merely a tool; it's utility is entirely dependent on the tool-wielder. If you're looking for a screw with a hammer in-hand, you probably won't nail it.

Cafe Nation (vol. 1) : Perth's best hidden gem cafes
Cafe Nation (vol. 1) : Perth's best hidden gem cafes
In the first volume of Cafe Nation , the our team got together to celebrate the “hidden gem” cafes in Perth/WA suburbia.

What Girls Talk About
What Girls Talk About
Women are mysterious creatures. I, myself, identify as a woman. I have a vagina and other magical traits. However, I am puzzled by ‘my kind’ almost indefinitely. We are a world of confusion that continues to both reinforce and challenge stereotypes that have been cast upon us. I cannot imagine what the opposite sex might think.

CHIP NATION: Going full Galati with Perth's definitive hot chip guide (NSFW)
CHIP NATION: Going full Galati with Perth's definitive hot chip guide (NSFW)
Earlier this week Bill Murray was spotted eating fries from a stranger's plate- Who would blame him? We've all been there. The consensus at Isolated Nation is that chips are life. Our contributors have thought long and hard about the best chippy destinations and present to you our official guide! 

