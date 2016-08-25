The Exes share a deep passion for vocal harmonies and heartbreakingly good songwriting. This killer combination has crystallised itself on their new album When We Fall. We caught up with the Exes ahead of their two gigs at Babushka and Fly By Night this weekend.
So, it's awful.
Blood Harvest was a celebration of great music, great people, and a real testament to this small but passionate city’s thriving original music scene.
While Chapter 1 was preoccupied with building its world by inundating us with specific rules that its characters have to abide by, "John Wick: Chapter 2" threatens to blow it all up by showing us what happens when those rules get broken.
Anxiety is a prickly, jarring thing, but Interrupting a Crisis tells its story in a smooth and elegant way.
The best thing about "Meal Tickets" is that we're privy to a group of young, dumb, full-of-cum dreamers slowly acquiesce to being one of the millions who never got their big break; there's a raw poignancy to that, a unique quality which makes this 90 something minute documentary worth the price of a ticket.
Through the magic of Google Docs, Daniel Morey and Eemali McDonald were able to translate their post-viewing discussion of The Black Swan Theatre Company's The Eisteddfod into this review, for your enjoyment.
In Transformers: The Last Knight, the freak show has been toned down; there's precious little human bile forced down your throat this go around. Heck, there's even some attempts at respectability. Which is boring and nullifies the series' proudly nihilistic juvenile identity.
With a fervent belief that true commitment to bad-taste transforms it into something fashionable, fun and infectious, Kirin is a lot to take in.
Slowdive know how to play to their strengths, pulling from the best moments of their discography to present us with something that is at once familiar and refreshing.
I couldn’t think of anything more terrifying than playing a delicate set of acoustic jazzy music to room full of mostly black overcoat-clad, chin stroking, forty-something, ultra-discerning listeners. But for The Necks, that is the thesis for their completely improvised performances.
The Exes share a deep passion for vocal harmonies and heartbreakingly good songwriting. This killer combination has crystallised itself on their new album When We Fall. We caught up with the Exes ahead of their two gigs at Babushka and Fly By Night this weekend.
We caught up with Sydney singer-songwriter Montaigne to chat about making positive change, video games, life, death, and spirituality. Have a read, then do yourself a favour and purchase tickets for her performance at Capitol on the 29th of July.
From humble beginnings to a hefty, sold-out national tour, Winston Surfshirt has certainly transcended the mediocrities of the urban music scene and reminded us all what a little funk and R&B can do for the soul.
So, it's awful.
Will Wagner and the Smithies appeared every part bonafide rockstars on Friday night, with plenty of good songs and good vibes.
Black Swan State Theatre Company’s exciting run (and WA premiere) of beloved American-Australian playwright Lally Katz’s work The Eisteddfod is just around the corner, opening at the end of this month and directed by Jeffrey Jay Fowler. We took the opportunity to have a chat the genius behind the script herself about growing older, writing, the play and WA.
Blood Harvest was a celebration of great music, great people, and a real testament to this small but passionate city’s thriving original music scene.
Australia's best jazz group THE NECKS return to Perth for one night only. Catch their tantilising set at the Rosemount on June 11.
There is no denying it, Tinder is weird. It is a rapid-fire environment of skin-deep swiping. But, humans are weirder. Tinder is merely a tool; it's utility is entirely dependent on the tool-wielder. If you're looking for a screw with a hammer in-hand, you probably won't nail it.
In the first volume of Cafe Nation , the our team got together to celebrate the “hidden gem” cafes in Perth/WA suburbia.
Women are mysterious creatures. I, myself, identify as a woman. I have a vagina and other magical traits. However, I am puzzled by ‘my kind’ almost indefinitely. We are a world of confusion that continues to both reinforce and challenge stereotypes that have been cast upon us. I cannot imagine what the opposite sex might think.
Earlier this week Bill Murray was spotted eating fries from a stranger's plate- Who would blame him? We've all been there. The consensus at Isolated Nation is that chips are life. Our contributors have thought long and hard about the best chippy destinations and present to you our official guide!